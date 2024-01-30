Vassell registered 24 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 118-113 loss to Washington.

Vassell is going through his most prolific stretch of the season, and he has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six appearances -- a span in which he's also putting up 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. Vassell will remain valuable across all formats based on his scoring prowess alone, but this run he's going through right now boosts his upside as he's operating as San Antonio's second-best offensive weapon behind Victor Wembanyama.