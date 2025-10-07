Vassell (rest) is likely to play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Vassell was a healthy scratch in Monday's exhibition opener, but he's not dealing with an injury and is slated for action Wednesday. The 2020 first-rounder is set to start at small forward in San Antonio in 2025-26, and Vassell should also see a boost in ball-handling duties while De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) is sidelined to begin the campaign.