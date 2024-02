Vassell supplied 17 points (7-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 34 minutes during Saturday's 123-103 loss to the Nets.

Vassell put together a well-balanced performance in Saturday's defeat, leading all Spurs players in assists while hauling in a half-dozen rebounds and ending as one of three players with 15 or more points. Vassell has recorded at least 15 points and six rebounds in five games this season, including in two of his last four outings.