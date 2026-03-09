site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Out again Tuesday
Barnes (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
Barnes hasn't taken the court since March 1 after picking up a left ankle injury. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Thursday against the Nuggets.
