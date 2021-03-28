Poeltl tallied 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-10 FT) nine rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 31 minutes during Saturday's 120-104 win over the Bulls.

The 25-year-old attempted a season-high 10 free throws as the Bulls were playing "Hack-a-Shaq" on the fifth-year center towards the end of the game. Before Saturday's game, Poeltl was averaging only 1.5 free-throw attempts per game this season. Poor free-throw shooting aside, he delivered another strong defensive effort with three blocks along with making eight of his nine attempts from the field. Poeltl is locked in as the starting center and should continue to provide elite field-goal percentage and blocks along with decent points and rebounds the rest of the way.