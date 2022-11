Poeltl is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Pelicans due to knee soreness, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Although taking off the Spurs' last contest against the Lakers to rest his injury, Poeltl may need at least one more game on the sidelines to fully recover. If that's indeed the case, Zach Collins, who will likely return from a lower leg injury, will presumably slide into the starting lineup.