Gillespie registered 25 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three steals and one rebound over 25 minutes in Monday's 119-109 preseason loss to Utah.

Gillespie provided a major scoring punch off the bench, contributing a game-high 25 points. In addition to his offensive production, the Tennessee product made his presence felt defensively with three steals. The rookie guard was electric Monday, but he's likely to face an uphill battle for playing time during the regular season in a loaded backcourt featuring De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle.