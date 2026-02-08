Sochan (quadriceps) played the final 3:45 of Saturday's 138-125 win over the Mavericks and finished with zero points (0-1 FG) and one block.

Cleared to play for the first time since Jan. 25 after a five-game absence due to a left quad strain, Sochan remained outside of head coach Mitch Johnson's rotation but was able to make a cameo in garbage time when the Spurs had the win in hand. After averaging at least 25 minutes per game through his first three seasons in the league, Sochan has dropped down to 12.8 per contest over his 28 appearances in 2025-26 while San Antonio has emerged as a leading contender in the Western Conference. The 22-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Spurs declined to extend him a qualifying offer or eventually rescinded a qualifying offer to allow him to explore his options on the open market.