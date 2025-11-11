Sochan contributed one point (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal in 10 minutes during Monday's 121-117 victory over Chicago.

Sochan barely saw the court, playing just 10 minutes in the win. Since returning from injury, Sochas has been eased back into the rotation, limiting his overall upside. While he can be a viable fantasy contributor, it appears as though the depth in San Antonio is going to work against him, making him nothing more than a streaming consideration.