Sochan (calf) has been cleared to participate in training camp, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Sochan sustained a strained calf while practicing with the Polish national team ahead of EuroBasket, though he's good to go with training camp underway. The 22-year-old forward appeared in a career-low 54 regular-season games (23 starts) in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 53.5 percent from the field across 25.3 minutes per game. He's expected to provide a spark off the bench behind Harrison Barnes in the 2025-26 campaign.