The Spurs tendered Champagnie a two-way qualifying offer Thursday, making him a restricted free agent, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

San Antonio will now be able to match contract offers from other teams. Champagnie played in 17 games between the 76ers and Spurs as a rookie last season and averaged 9.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 18.8 minutes.

More News