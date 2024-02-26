Johnson notched no counting stats across four minutes during Sunday's 128-109 loss to the Jazz.

Johnson fouled Lauri Markkanen on a three-point attempt in the first quarter of Sunday's matchup and didn't see the floor again after being benched, resulting in a season-low four minutes of playing time. However, assistant coach Mitch Johnson expressed optimism after the game that the 2019 first-rounder would be able to bounce back. Before Sunday's matchup, Johnson had averaged 12.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 26.1 minutes per game over eight appearances in February.