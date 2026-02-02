Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Double-doubles off bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson supplied 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 112-103 victory over Orlando.
It was the fifth double-double of the season for Johnson, with three of them coming since Christmas. However, the 26-year-old forward has been struggling with his shot of late, and over the last seven games he's averaging 12.4 points, 4.4 boards and 2.1 assists while shooting just 19.0 percent (4-for-21) from three-point range.
More News
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Provides 17 points from bench•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Drops 21 off bench Thursday•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Passive performance Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Muted effort Monday•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Double-double off bench in win•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Erupts for 27 points in win•