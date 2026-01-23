Johnson logged 21 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, five assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 126-109 victory over the Jazz.

It's the third time in the last nine games that Johnson has scored at least 20 points. The 26-year-old forward has been a key part of the Spurs' second unit this season, and over that nine-game stretch, he's averaging 14.6 points, 4.4 boards, 1.4 threes, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 26.2 minutes while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor.