Johnson notched 19 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 134-132 victory over the Knicks.

Johnson fell two rebounds short of a double-double, turning in an improved performance all around. Perhaps the most encouraging thing was the fact that he played 31 minutes, the most he has played since Nov 20. With Victor Wembanyama suffering an apparent knee injury, there is a chance Johnson could have some short-term appeal, even in standard formats.