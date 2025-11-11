Johnson totaled 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 19 minutes during Monday's 121-117 victory over the Bulls.

Johnson logged his lowest minutes total since Oct. 24 but was still able to produce, as he has put up 10-plus points in all but two games this season. Johnson will continue to lead the charge among the second unit, and may be a candidate for increased playing time or even a spot start Wednesday against the Warriors if Devin Vassell (migraine) can't go.