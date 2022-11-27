Johnson logged 26 points (10-28 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 143-138 loss to the Lakers.

Johnson scored a team-high 26 points in the loss, but he didn't have his best shot on display in this one, knocking down 35.7 percent of his attempts from the field. He did manage to pack the stat sheet, recording his first blocked shot since Oct. 30 and collecting a steal for the fifth time in six contests. Johnson is averaging 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steal over his last five matchups.