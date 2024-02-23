Johnson contributed 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 127-122 loss to the Kings.

Johnson hasn't seen the starting lineup since mid December. and although that's capped the 24-year-old's fantasy potential, he's still effective for the Spurs in a sixth-man role. Interestingly, Johnson tends to take the floor during Victor Wembanyama's rest periods. As one might expect, the result has been a seasonal uptick in rebounds for Johnson despite lower usage.