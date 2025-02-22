Johnson posted 28 points (11-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-9 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 125-110 loss to the Pistons.

The 25-year-old forward led all scorers on the night, but it was in vain as De'Aaron Fox was the only other Spur to provide more than 10 points. Johnson could be one of the players who sees their role and usage increase significantly in the wake of a season-ending shoulder issue for Victor Wembanyama -- after averaging just 15.4 minutes over the final five games before the All-Star break, Johnson has played at least 25 in the first two contests without Wembanyama in the lineup, averaging 21.5 points, 4.0 boards, 3.5 assists and 1.5 threes.