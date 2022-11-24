Johnson logged five points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 129-110 loss to the Pelicans.

Johnson continues to struggle, turning in his worst performance of the season Wednesday. He has now scored fewer than 13 points in three straight games, shooting a combined 11-of-44 from the field. The offensive woes have highlighted the fact he can often be a ghost when it comes to peripheral numbers. The Spurs are clearly incentivized to get him firing again, meaning this could be a nice buy-low moment for anyone who is interested.