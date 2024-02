Branham notched 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Friday's 123-118 loss to the Lakers.

Branham has now scored double-digit points in three of his last four outings. Since the beginning of February, Branham has shot 38.7 percent on 3.4 three-point attempts per contest across nine games. Branham seems to have settled into his role as one of San Antonio's primary backups in the backcourt.