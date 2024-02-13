Morris (not with team) is listed as out for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Morris has yet to play for the Spurs since being traded from Philadelphia. The veteran forward is likely working on a buyout with San Antonio.
More News
-
Spurs' Marcus Morris: Still not with San Antonio•
-
Spurs' Marcus Morris: Not with team, likely to be waived•
-
Spurs' Marcus Morris: Dealt to San Antonio•
-
Pacers' Marcus Morris: Headed to Indiana•
-
76ers' Marcus Morris: Officially ruled out•
-
76ers' Marcus Morris: Deemed questionable for Wednesday•