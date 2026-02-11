Spurs' Stephon Castle: Exits to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castle exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to an apparent back injury, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
After blocking a dunk attempt from Rui Hachimura, Castle hit the floor hard and grabbed at his lower back on the way to the locker room. If the second-year guard is unable to return, Dylan Harper would likely see increased playing time the rest of the way.
