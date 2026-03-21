Spurs' Stephon Castle: Not playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castle (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers.
Castle will miss a second consecutive game due to right hip soreness, and his next opportunity to play is Monday against the Heat, which is the start of the Spurs' three-game road trip. Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes should continue to operate in larger roles for as long as Castle is sidelined.
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