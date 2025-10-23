Castle totaled 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-10 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 125-92 victory over the Mavericks.

Castle was a force to be reckoned with, despite playing second fiddle to Victor Wembanyama. Coming off an impressive rookie season, Castle wasted no time reminding everyone what he can do on a basketball court. The Spurs dominated the Mavericks, putting up a statement victory on Opening Night. Until De'Aaron Fox returns from his hamstring injury, look for Castle to be a focal point on offense.