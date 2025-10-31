Castle racked up 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and four steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 107-101 win over the Heat.

De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) is close to returning, which should take some pressure off of Castle. He's performing extremely well while assuming Fox's role, and the transition should be seamless as he'll move over to the off-guard position once Fox makes his debut. Castle posted a season-high eight assists during the win, and he also collected four steals, marking his best total in that category as well.