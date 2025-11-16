Castle (hip) won't return to Sunday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Castle is dealing with a left hip injury and won't play in the second half. He'll finish with four points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and one steal across 16 minutes. With the second-year guard sidelined, Julian Champagnie and Lindy Waters are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way. Castle's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against Memphis.