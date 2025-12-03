Head coach Mitch Johnson said that Castle (hip), who has already been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, won't travel with the team for Wednesday's matchup with Orlando, Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Castle is set to miss both halves of the team's back-to-back set due to a left hip flexor strain, and he hasn't played since Nov. 16. Johnson added that it's possible the second-year guard will join the Spurs later in their four-game road trip, but there's no guarantee he'll suit up. He can be considered doubtful ahead of Friday's game in Cleveland until the Spurs offer another update on his status. With Castle sidelined, Julian Champagnie, Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson are candidates for increased minutes.