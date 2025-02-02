Wembanyama (illness) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

After coming out on top against Giannis Antetokounmpo in Friday's blowout win against the Bucks, Wembanyama might not play in the second game of a back-to-back against Miami due to an illness. If the rising star can't play Saturday, the Spurs could turn to Sandro Mamukelashvili, Charles Bassey and Zach Collins to pick up the slack in the frontcourt.