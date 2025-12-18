Wembanyama will be on a minutes limit Thursday against the Wizards, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Wembanyama was also on a restriction Tuesday in the NBA Cup title game, logging 25 minutes off the bench. "We've got to get through tonight first and that will have all of our attention, but in terms of his minutes, we'll be mindful of that," said head coach Mitch Johnson, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. It remains to be seen whether Wembanyama will enter the starting lineup Thursday, or if San Antonio will continue to deploy him as a reserve as he works back from left calf strain.