Wembanyama (illness) is good to go Monday against Memphis, Don Harris of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Wembanyama missed Saturday's contest against Miami due to illness, but is officially cleared to play against the Grizzlies. Wembanyama is averaging 24.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 4.0 blocks and 1.1 steals over 33.1 minutes this season.