Wembanyama is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings due to left calf tightness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Wembanyama has played in each of the Spurs' first 12 games of the regular season, but he is nursing a calf injury that puts him in jeopardy of missing Sunday's contest. If he were to be ruled out, then Luke Kornet would likely be inserted into the starting lineup, and Kelly Olynyk and Bismack Biyombo would be poised to absorb rotational minutes off the bench. Wembanyama has averaged 23.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.7 blocks and 0.9 steals over 35.1 minutes through seven games in November.