Beal (back) will play Wednesday against the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Beal was questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup, but he'll be able to make his season debut in Chicago. Although Devin Booker (calf) will be unavailable Wednesday, Beal may face a minutes restriction following his absence to begin the season. Booker could be available this weekend, so the Suns are close to getting their full rotation on the court together for the first time.