Beal (hamstring/nose) is questionable for Thursday's game against Dallas, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Beal is nursing a hamstring injury, which caused him to miss Phoenix's final game before the All-Star break. However, he also recently underwent a procedure to address his broken nose, which he'd been playing through while donning a mask. It's unclear which issue is causing the most problems, but it's safe to assume he'll be a game-time decision Thursday.