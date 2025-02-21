Beal totaled 19 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 120-109 loss to the Spurs.

The veteran guard missed the final four games before the All-Star break due to a toe injury, but Beal looked fit in his return to the court, tying his season high in boards as he just missed recording his first double-double of 2024-25. Beal seems to have adjusted to his bench role, scoring in double digits in six straight appearances while averaging 20.0 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 threes and 1.0 steals and shooting a blistering 58.3 percent from the floor, 45.0 percent from beyond the arc and 93.1 percent from the charity stripe in 29.5 minutes a contest.