Beal (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Beal was unable to play in the past two games for the Suns, but he was spotted getting some shots up at Sunday's practice and appears to be trending in the right direction. Guys like Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen could lose a bit of upside if Beal is able to give it a go.