Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Beal and Eric Gordon (groin) are both questionable, so it's unclear what the Suns' backcourt rotation will look like at this point. If Beal is cleared to suit up, he'll presumably be limited given it would be his first appearance since Feb. 13.