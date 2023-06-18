The Wizards are trading Beal to the Suns in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and multiple pick swaps, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The trade will be finalized in the coming days, so the exact details of the deal remain unclear. Washington's new ownership knocks down the first domino in completely rebuilding its roster, while the Suns get a third star to pair with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Beal has scored at least 20 points per game in seven consecutive campaigns and posted 50/36/84 shooting splits last year, but his fantasy outlook may take a hit playing next to a pair of ball-dominant scorers. The superstar shooting guard is expected to be fully healthy this offseason after missing the final weeks of the 2022-23 regular season with a sprained knee.