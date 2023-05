Paul (groin) won't play in Game 4 against the Nuggets on Sunday,Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Paul will miss a second straight game due to a strained left groin and should be considered day-to-day moving forward. Cameron Payne drew the start in Paul's place for Game 3, logging seven points and six assists over 30 minutes and should remain in the starting lineup Sunday. Paul's next chance to play will come Tuesday in Denver for Game 5.