Booker logged 24 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 13-15 FT), six rebounds and nine assists across 38 minutes during Sunday's 108-105 victory over the Thunder.

Booker scored more than half of his points at the free throw line, but drilled his lone three-pointer of the night with 0.7 seconds remaining to lift Phoenix past the Thunder and cap an 18-point comeback. It marks his 10th straight game with at least 20 points. The star guard is averaging 27.2 points, 5.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals over 32.9 minutes per game during that stretch.