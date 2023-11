Gordon registered 20 points (7-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 41 minutes during Sunday's 140-137 double-overtime victory over the Jazz.

This was the fourth time that Gordon scored at least 20 point this season. With Bradley Beal still sidelined by a back issue, the Suns will continue to rely heavily on Gordon for his floor spacing and his ability to be a secondary ball-handler.