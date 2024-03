Gordon will be on a minutes restriction Sunday against the Thunder, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Gordon is making his return to the lineup after missing the last three games due to a groin issue. The 35-year-old pro will be limited in his minutes as the team eases him back into action. Royce O'Neale is getting the start with Devin Booker (ankle) sidelined, so Gordon will likely serve as a scoring option off the bench.