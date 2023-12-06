Allen logged 21 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the Lakers.

Allen had a strong showing from beyond the arc, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three while finishing as one of three Suns with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Allen has surpassed the 20-point mark in two games this season, making four or more threes in three contests this year. Allen posted his highest point total since he tallied a season-high 26 points Nov. 8 against Chicago.