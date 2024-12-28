Durant supplied 35 points (11-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT) and three rebounds in 38 minutes during Friday's 98-89 loss to the Mavericks.

Despite the impressive performance, Durant got almost no help with Devin Booker (groin) sidelined, as the rest of the Suns' starting five combined for only 22 points. Durant has scored at least 20 points in seven straight contests since returning from a three-game absence due to a sprained ankle, averaging 30.7 points, 5.9 boards, 5.0 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch, and his usage should remain sky-high Saturday with Booker set to be in street clothes again.