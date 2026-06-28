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Suns' Miles Bridges: Headed to Phoenix

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Hornets traded Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick to the Suns on Sunday in exchange for Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and a 2033 first-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Bridges should continue to start in Phoenix, but his usage will likely dip, as he'll be competing for touches with the likes of Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. Bridges supplied averages of 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 triples per game this past season with the Hornets, but his offensive role might shrink some with the Suns.

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