Richards finished Sunday's 127-109 loss to the Raptors with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one steal across 21 minutes.

Richards finished just two boards shy of a double-double Sunday, and he continues to provide solid numbers on both ends of the court as the Suns' starting center. He's started every game for the Suns since Jan. 20, and in that 16-game span, he's averaging 8.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.4 assists across 22.4 minutes per contest.