Richards isn't in the starting five for Saturday's game versus the Pistons.
Richards will come off the bench in his Phoenix debut as the backup center to Mason Plumlee. However, it wouldn't be surprising for Richards to fight for a starting job moving forward as he acclimates to his new team.
More News
-
Suns' Nick Richards: Set to make team debut Saturday•
-
Suns' Nick Richards: Out Thursday, should play Saturday•
-
Suns' Nick Richards: Moving to Phoenix•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Shines off bench with double-double•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Reaches double figures off bench•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Muted impact off bench•