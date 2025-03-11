Richards chipped in 10 points (5-9 FG), 12 rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Monday's 120-118 loss to the Grizzlies.
Richards picked up his 14th double-double of the season despite limited run Monday. Over his last 10 outings, Richards has returned 11th-round value in nine-category formats, posting averages of 12.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.7 blocks in 23.9 minutes per game.
More News
-
Suns' Nick Richards: Returns to game Sunday•
-
Suns' Nick Richards: Heads to locker room Sunday•
-
Suns' Nick Richards: Records double-double•
-
Suns' Nick Richards: Comes close to double-double•
-
Suns' Nick Richards: Efficient double-double in defeat•
-
Suns' Nick Richards: Hauls in team-high six rebounds•