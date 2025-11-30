Richards posted zero points (0-2 FG) and three rebounds in seven minutes during Saturday's 130-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Richards had an opportunity to step things up Saturday, following the announcement that Mark Williams would miss the game due to a calf injury. Despite the lack of center depth, Richards still only managed to play seven minutes, continuing what has been a terrible season thus far. Through 21 games, he is averaging just 3.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per contest.