Richards posted four points (2-2 FG), one rebound and one steal in four minutes during Wednesday's 117-98 win over Memphis.

Richards continues to be a non-factor, appearing in a game for the first time this calendar year. He has now suited up in just three of the past 11 games, serving as the third-string center behind Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro. With averages of just 3.3 points and 3.4 rebounds this season, Richards can be safely ignored in basically every fantasy format.

